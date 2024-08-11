Iran to ‘harshly punish’ Israel

Says guards deputy chief

Iran is set to carry out an order by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei to "harshly punish" Israel over the assassination of a Hamas leader in Tehran, a Revolutionary Guards deputy commander was quoted as saying on Friday by local news agencies.

"The supreme leader's orders regarding the harsh punishment of Israel and revenge for the blood of martyr Ismail Haniyeh are clear and explicit ... and they will be implemented in the best possible way," said Ali Fadavi, cited by Iranian media.

Iran and Palestinian Islamist group Hamas accuse Israel of carrying out Haniyeh's assassination on July 31. Israel has not claimed or denied responsibility for the killing, which has fueled further concern that the war between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip was turning into a wider Middle East war.

Asked by reporters to respond to Fadavi's remarks, White House national security spokesperson John Kirby said the US was ready to defend Israel with plenty of resources in the region, adding: "When we hear rhetoric like that we've got to take it seriously, and we do."

Iran's mission to the United Nations said later on Friday that Tehran's response to Israel's assassination of Haniyeh was "a matter totally unrelated" to efforts to broker a ceasefire in the 10-month war between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

"However, we hope that our response will be timed and conducted in a manner not to the detriment of the potential ceasefire," the mission said when asked if Iran could delay its retaliation until after Gaza ceasefire talks next week.

The United States, Egypt and Qatar on Thursday called on Israel and Hamas to meet for negotiations on Aug. 15 in Doha or Cairo to finalize a Gaza ceasefire and hostage release deal. Israel has said it would attend, while a Hamas official told Reuters the group was "studying" the new offer for talks.