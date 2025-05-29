Iran executes man convicted of spying for Israel

Iran has executed a man convicted of spying for Israeli intelligence agency Mossad, the judiciary said yesterday.

"After identification, arrest, and judicial proceedings against Pedram Madani, who was spying in favour of the Zionist regime, and following the complete process of criminal procedure and the final confirmation and upholding of the verdict by the Supreme Court, he was brought to justice and executed," the judiciary's Mizan Online reported.

According to the report, Madani was accused of transmitting classified information and holding meetings with Mossad officers abroad, including in Brussels.

The judiciary said he had travelled to "the occupied territories" -- the term used by Iranian officials to describe Israel -- prior to his arrest in 2020–2021.

He was also convicted of acquiring "illicit wealth" by receiving euros and bitcoin from Israel.

Mizan added that Madani was ultimately found guilty of "espionage on behalf of the Zionist regime's intelligence service (Mossad)" under charges of waging war against God and "corruption on earth", and sentenced to death.

The report did not detail Madani's age, profession or how he obtained the classified information.

His case follows a string of similar executions in Iran targeting individuals accused of collaborating with Israel.

In April, Iran executed Mohsen Langarneshin for allegedly aiding Mossad in the 2022 assassination of Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Colonel Hassan Sayyad Khodaei in Tehran.

Authorities said Langarneshin provided technical support to Mossad and met with Israeli agents overseas.

Iran, which does not recognise Israel -- referred to by officials as the "Zionist regime" -- has repeatedly accused its arch-foe of carrying out covert operations inside the country, including attacks on its nuclear programme and the assassination of its scientists.

Tensions between the two rivals recently escalated to direct exchanges of fire amid the ongoing war in Gaza.

Since the 1979 Islamic Revolution, Tehran has made support for the Palestinian cause a central pillar of its foreign policy.

Iran carries out annually, the highest number of executions globally after China, according to rights groups including Amnesty International.