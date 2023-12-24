Iran dismisses US claims it is involved in Huthi ship attacks

Iran's deputy foreign minister yesterday dismissed US accusations that Tehran was involved in attacks by Yemeni rebels on commercial ships, saying the group was acting on its own.

Yemen's Iran-aligned Huthi rebels have launched more than 100 drone and missile attacks, targeting 10 merchant vessels in the Red Sea, according to the Pentagon, in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza, where Israel is battling Hamas militants.

On Friday, the White House publicly released US intelligence that Iran provided drones, missiles, and tactical intelligence to the Huthis, who control vast parts of Yemen including the capital, Sanaa.