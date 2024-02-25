Iran denies selling ballistic missiles to Russia

Middle East
Reuters, Dubai
Sun Feb 25, 2024
Last update on: Sun Feb 25, 2024 07:55 AM

Iran denied on Friday that it had provided ballistic missiles to Russia, after the United States said there would be a severe international response to any such move.

Earlier this week Reuters reported that Iran had provided Russia with a large number of powerful ballistic weapons.

"Despite no legal restrictions on ballistic missile sales, Iran is morally obligated to refrain from weapon transactions during the Russia-Ukraine conflict to prevent fueling the war," Iran's mission to the United Nations said on the X platform.

"(That) is rooted in Iran's adherence to international law and the UN Charter."

