Iran arrests 2 women

Two young women were arrested in Tehran after the publication of a video in which they danced to celebrate the coming of the Persian New Year, Iranian media said yesterday. The clip of the two women shaking hip near Tajrish square, a popular gathering spot for young people in the north of the Iranian capital, went viral on social media. "The Tehran prosecutor ordered the arrest of two women who broke social norms by dancing in Tajrish," the Tasnim news agency reported. The two women were dressed up as Hadji Farouz, a red-clad folklore character whose dancing and songs announce the coming of Nowruz, the Persian New Year that will begin on March 20. Islamic law as practised in Iran prohibits mixed dancing or women being alone in public.