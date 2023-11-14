ISRAEL-HAMAS WAR
Internal State Dept memo blasts Biden
An internal US State Department dissent memo accused President Joe Biden of "spreading misinformation" about Israel's war against Hamas, according to Axios. The blistering document also alleged that Israel is committing "war crimes" in its attacks on Gaza, and urged the US to demand a ceasefire. The five-page memo was reportedly organized by a junior diplomat who claimed on social media that Biden was "complicit in genocide" through his support of Israel.
