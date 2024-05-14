India, Iran sign deal to develop port project

India and Iran yesterday signed a 10-year contract to develop and equip the strategic Chabahar port in Iran as India seeks to grow trade in west and central Asia.

The agreement will give India 10-year access to use the port, located close to Iran's southeastern border with Pakistan, according to Iran's Ministry of Roads and Urban Development.

The contract will in turn see India Ports Global Limited (IPGL) invest $370 million into "providing strategic equipment" and "developing the transport infrastructure of the port". Iran's urban developement minister Mehrdad Bazrpash and India's ports and shipping minister Sarbananda Sonowal signed contract in the town of Chabahar.

India in 2016 agreed to finance the development of the Iranian port as a trading hub for central Asia as Prime Minister Narendra Modi sought to revive economic ties with Tehran.

Modi and former Iranian president Hassan Rouhani oversaw the signing of a memorandum of understanding for the provision of a line of credit from India's EXIM Bank to develop the port.

The development of the port however stalled, despite waivers to sanctions that the United States began re-imposing in 2018 after withdrawing from a landmark 2015 nuclear deal with Iran.