Middle East
AFP, Paris
Thu Dec 21, 2023 12:00 AM
Last update on: Thu Dec 21, 2023 04:00 AM

Most Viewed

Middle East

Husband’s Murder: Iran hangs ‘child bride’

Says rights group
AFP, Paris
Thu Dec 21, 2023 12:00 AM Last update on: Thu Dec 21, 2023 04:00 AM

Iran yesterday hanged a woman convicted of murdering her husband, whom she married while still a child, defying an international campaign for clemency, rights groups said.

Samira Sabzian, who had been in prison for the past decade, was executed at dawn in Ghezel Hesar prison in the Tehran satellite city of Karaj.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Her execution comes as concern grows over the numbers of people this year executed by Iran, where hundreds of people have been hanged mainly on drugs and murder charges, including more than a dozen women.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|রাজনীতি

৪৪ দিনে বিএনপি-জামায়াতের ১২৩১ নেতাকর্মীর কারাদণ্ড

৭ নভেম্বর থেকে ২১ ডিসেম্বর পর্যন্ত ৬৯টি মামলায় বিভিন্ন মেয়াদে তাদের কারাদণ্ড দেওয়া হয়েছে

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|রাজনীতি

বিএনপি অসহযোগ আন্দোলনের মানে বোঝে না: দীপু মনি

৩৩ মিনিট আগে
push notification