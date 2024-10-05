How might Israel strike back against Iran?

Israel has sworn it will retaliate for Iran's missile barrage on Tuesday, which involved more than 180 ballistic missiles and was largely thwarted by Israel's air defense systems. Below are some ways Israel, backed by the United States, could strike back.

IRAN'S INSTALLATIONS

Some analysts believe Israel is most likely to respond by targeting Iranian military installations, especially those that produce ballistic missiles like the ones used in Tuesday's attacks. It could also take out Iranian air defense systems and missile-launching facilities.

Strikes against Iran's nuclear facilities could delay Tehran's ability to produce a nuclear weapon. Iran's nuclear program is spread over many locations, only some of which are built underground.

However, a major attack on its nuclear infrastructure would likely provoke serious consequences, potentially including a sprint by Iran to build a nuclear weapon. Washington has said it would not support such an action by Israel.

Israel could also hit Iran's petroleum industry, which would hurt its economy. Such an attack could provoke Iran in turn to strike oil production facilities in Saudi Arabia and other Gulf Arab states.

ECONOMIC, CYBER OPTIONS

US President Joe Biden has said he would impose more sanctions on Iran.

Washington's sanctions on Iran already ban nearly all US trade with the country, block its government's assets in the US and prohibit US foreign assistance and arms sales.

Analysts said Israel could also use its cyber warfare abilities to respond to the Iranian strikes.