Houthis order shipping ban

Missiles set ship aflame off Yemen

Yemen's Houthis yesterday sent shippers and insurers formal notice of what they termed a ban on vessels linked to Israel, the US and Britain from sailing in surrounding seas, seeking to reinforce their military campaign in support of Palestinians.

The move to prohibit such ships from Red Sea, Gulf of Aden and Arabian sea came as UK maritime agencies said a missile attack set ablaze a cargo vessel off Yemen coast.

Iran-aligned Houthi militants have launched repeated drone and missile strikes in the Red Sea.