Houthi attack kills 11 loyalists in southern Yemen

A surprise Houthi attack killed 11 fighters loyal to the Yemeni government in the country's south early yesterday, a spokesperson for the southern forces said, in a rare flareup.

Mohammed al-Naqib from the main southern separatist group the Southern Transitional Council (STC) said their fighters were the target of the attack in Lahij province.

Eleven fighters were killed while repelling the rebels, al-Naqib told AFP.

"The Houthis did not advance a single step," he added.