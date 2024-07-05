Hezbollah rains rockets on Israel

UN chief warns of wider ME conflict as Israel retaliates with strikes; gun battles rock Gaza

Lebanon's Hezbollah said it launched more than 200 rockets and explosive drones at Israeli military positions yesterday as tensions have soared amid the almost nine-months-old offensive raging in Gaza.

The Iran-backed group said its latest attack, which followed the launch of over 100 rockets the previous day, came in response to Israel's killing of a senior Hezbollah commander in south Lebanon.

Israel did not report any deaths in its northern border area, where most communities have been evacuated, but quickly said it had responded with strikes on targets in southern Lebanon.

Israel and Hezbollah, an ally of Palestinian group Hamas, have exchanged near daily cross-border fire since the Gaza offensive began on October 7, stoking fears the clashes could escalate into all-out war.

UN chief Antonio Guterres is "very worried about the escalation of the exchange of fire", his spokesman Stephane Dujarric said, warning of the risk to the wider Middle East "if we were to find ourselves in a full-fledged conflict".

The Gaza offensive at the heart of the regional tensions has meanwhile raged on, and gun battles, air strikes and artillery shelling rocked Gaza City for an eighth day yesterday.

Gaza's civil defence agency said at least five people were killed in a strike that hit a Gaza City school, reports AFP.

Fears of renewed heavy fighting have also surged in Gaza's southern areas near Khan Yunis and Rafah after the military on Monday issued a sweeping evacuation order that the UN said impacted 250,000 people.

Witnesses reported air strikes and intense artillery shelling in western Rafah yesterday.

Witnesses report heavy shelling in western Rafah

Israel weighs Hamas response to truce proposal

Gaza death toll now 38,011

The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said yesterday that at least 38,011 people have been killed during nearly nine months of offensive. The toll includes at least 58 deaths over the past 24 hours, a ministry statement said.

US President Joe Biden, under growing domestic pressure over Washington's support for Israel, in late May outlined a roadmap for a six-week ceasefire and exchange of hostages for Palestinian prisoners held by Israel.

There has been little progress since, but Hamas said later on Wednesday it was communicating with officials in Qatar and Egypt as well as Turkey with an eye to ending the conflict.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was due to convene his security cabinet yesterday evening to discuss new Hamas positions on a possible ceasefire deal in Gaza, reports Reuters.

Before the cabinet meets, Netanyahu will have consultations with his ceasefire negotiations team, a source in Netanyahu's office said.

Israel received Hamas' response on Wednesday to a proposal made public at the end of May by Biden that would include the release of about 120 hostages held in Gaza and a ceasefire in the Palestinian enclave.

A Palestinian official close to the mediation effort told Reuters that Hamas has shown flexibility over some clauses, that would allow a framework agreement to be reached should Israel approve.