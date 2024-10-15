Hezbollah fires rockets at Israeli targets

Shells Israeli troops crossing Lebanon border; four IDF soldiers killed in drone attack

Hezbollah said it targeted an Israeli naval base yesterday, a day after a drone strike killed four soldiers in the deadliest attack on Israel since the war in Lebanon began.

The group said its fighters launched rockets at a naval base near Haifa in northern Israel, calling it a tribute to its leader, Hassan Nasrallah.

The Israeli military said yesterday it had intercepted another launch aimed at a training camp at Binyamina, also near Haifa, a day after four soldiers were killed and dozens more wounded in a Hezbollah drone strike.

Israeli volunteer rescue service United Hatzalah said its teams in Binyamina assisted more than 60 people with mild to critical injuries.

Hezbollah threatened more attacks if Israel's continues its offensive in Lebanon, warning Israel what it saw was "nothing compared to what awaits it if it decides to continue its aggression".

In Lebanon, Israel has expanded its air strikes mainly on Hezbollah strongholds, while its troops in south Lebanon have engaged in fierce fighting.

Hezbollah said it shelled Israeli troops attempting an "infiltration" into south Lebanon yesterday, after saying it targeted soldiers elsewhere along the border.

Air raid sirens were activated across central Israel yesterday evening, including the commercial hub of Tel Aviv, as projectiles were fired across the border from Lebanon.

The Lebanese Red Cross said 18 people died in a strike on north Lebanon, with the health ministry and official media reporting an Israeli raid on the Christian-majority area far from Hezbollah strongholds.

Separately, the Israeli military intercepted two drones approaching from Syria yesterday. "The UAVs were intercepted before crossing into Israeli territory," the military said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the European Union's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell denounced as "completely unacceptable" a series of Israeli attacks that have injured United Nations peacekeepers in southern Lebanon.

At least five peacekeepers have been wounded in recent days as Israel targets Hezbollah in southern Lebanon.

UNIFIL, a mission of about 9,500 troops of various nationalities created following Israel's 1978 invasion of Lebanon, has accused the Israeli military of "deliberately" firing on its positions.

"Many European members are participating in this mission," Borrell noted. "Their work is very important."