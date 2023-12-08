Heavy urban combat rages in Gaza Strip

Palestinians seek refuge in Rafah as Israel strikes dozens of targets in the enclave

Heavy urban combat raged in and around Gaza's biggest cities yesterday as the bloodiest ever war between Israel and Hamas entered its third month since October 7.

Israel said it had attacked dozens of targets, leaving Palestinians struggling to survive a situation the United Nations described as "apocalyptic".

Gazans crammed into neighbouring Rafah on the border with Egypt on the basis of Israeli leaflets and messages saying that they would be safe in the city. But they remained fearful after an Israeli strike on a house there killed 15 on Wednesday.

Israel yesterday said it killed a number of gunmen in southern Gaza's largest city, Khan Younis, including two fighters who emerged firing from a tunnel, a day after Israeli troops entered the heart of the city. Hamas' armed wing, al-Qassam Brigades, said earlier that combat was fierce.

Palestinian health officials said an Israeli air strike had killed four people in a house in Nusseirat refugee camp in central Gaza Strip overnight and another strike killed two people in Khan Younis yesterday morning.

Ambulances and relatives rushed people, including women and children, into the Nasser hospital in Khan Younis, but even the floor space inside was already full.

At least 17,177 Palestinians were killed and 46,000 injured in Israeli strikes on Gaza since October 7, a spokesman from Gaza health ministry said.

Residents in Gaza City in the north reported all-night bombing and fierce gun battles in Shejaia, east of the centre and the Jabalia refugee camp further north as well as bombing in another district, Sabra.

Israel said it had raided a Hamas compound in Jabalia, killing several gunmen and locating a network of tunnels, a training area and a weapons cache, reports Reuters.

Qatar-based Al Jazeera said an Israeli bombardment of Jabalia Camp in northern Gaza killed 22 relatives of its Gaza correspondent Moamen Al-Sharafi.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned he expects "public order to completely break down soon due to the desperate conditions" in Gaza, with "potentially irreversible implications for Palestinians as a whole".

Guterres said he was invoking Article 99 of the UN's charter, which states that "the Secretary-General may bring to the attention of the Security Council any matter which in his opinion may threaten the maintenance of international peace and security."

In Geneva, the UN human rights chief said the situation in Gaza was "apocalyptic" with the risk that serious rights violations were being committed by both sides.

While some aid had entered Gaza from Egypt through the Rafah crossing, the surge in hostilities since a week-long truce collapsed on December 1 was hindering its distribution, the UN humanitarian office said.

Displaced civilians were also fleeing to the desolate area of Al Mawasi on Gaza's southern Mediterranean coast, which Israel has said is safe.

The former Bedouin village lacks shelter, food and other necessities, according to refugee organisations.

"There are no bathrooms. We cannot even wash if we want to pray," displaced Palestinian Enas Mosleh told Al Jazeera television. "It is a completely remote area."