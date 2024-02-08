Hamas proposes 3-stage Gaza truce

US sees proposal as step towards wider peace

Relatives mourn next to the bodies of Palestinians killed in an Israeli strike in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip yesterday. Photo: AFP

Hamas has proposed a three-stage ceasefire plan that would quiet the guns in Gaza for four-and-a-half months, during which all hostages would go free, Israel would withdraw its troops from the Gaza Strip and an agreement would be reached on an end to the offensive.

The Palestinian group's proposal - a response to an offer sent last week by Qatari and Egyptian mediators - comes in the biggest diplomatic push yet for an extended halt to the fighting, and was met with hope and relief in the Gaza Strip.

Israel's Channel 13 cited a senior official as saying some of the demands presented by Hamas were not acceptable to Israel, without providing details. Israel has previously said it will not pull its troops out of Gaza until Hamas is wiped out.

According to a draft document seen by Reuters, the Hamas counterproposal envisages three phases of a truce, lasting 45 days each. Hamas would exchange remaining Israeli hostages they captured on October 7 for Palestinian prisoners. The reconstruction of Gaza would begin, Israeli forces would withdraw completely, and bodies and remains would be exchanged.

Blinken calls for more steps to bring aid into Gaza

Death toll in enclave now 27,708

OCHA voices alarm about looming combat in Rafah

A source close to the negotiations said the Hamas counterproposal did not require a guarantee of a permanent ceasefire at the outset, but that an end to the offensive would have to be agreed during the truce before the final hostages were freed.

"People are optimistic, at the same time they pray that this hope turns into a real agreement that will end the war," said Yamen Hamad, a father of four, living in a UN school in Deir Al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip.

In an update yesterday, Gaza's Health Ministry said at least 27,708 Palestinians had been confirmed killed in Israel's military campaign, with thousands more feared buried under vast tracts of rubble across the densely populated enclave. Some 123 had been killed in 24 hours, the ministry said.

After talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu yesterday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called for more steps to bring aid into Gaza as he met top Israeli officials.

The diplomatic push comes at a time of intense combat in Gaza, with Israel pushing to capture the main city in the south of the enclave.

Health officials in Rafah said 11 people had been killed in Israeli strikes on the town overnight, causing panic among some of the displaced people there who fear it could be the start of an Israeli assault on the area. The UN aid coordination office OCHA voiced alarm about looming major combat in the densely crowded area.

The Israeli military said it had killed dozens of Hamas members in fighting over the past 24 hours. It has made similar claims throughout the fighting in Khan Younis, which could not be independently verified.

After the outbreak of Israeli offensive in Gaza, the Lebanese-Israeli border has seen near-daily exchanges of fire between Israel and the Iran-backed Hezbollah.

Israeli strikes on a south Lebanon village killed one civilian and injured two others yesterday, Lebanon's state media said.

An AFP photographer in the area reported a series of strikes on Khiam, with one of his pictures showing smoke billowing from four positions in the village at once.

Since yesterday morning, Israel has struck several border villages and a water pumping station in the Wazzani plain at the border, according to the NNA.