Hamas leader killed in Iran by Israeli air strike

Says the Palestinian group, warns assassination takes war to ‘new levels’

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh was assassinated in Iran yesterday morning, the Palestinian group and Tehran said, drawing threats of revenge on Israel in a region already shaken by the offensive in Gaza and a deepening conflict in Lebanon.

Iran's Revolutionary Guards confirmed the death of Haniyeh, hours after he attended a swearing in ceremony for the country's new president, and said it was investigating. Haniyeh has been killed in an Israeli air strike in the Iranian capital, Hamas said.

Haniyeh, normally based in Qatar, has been the face of Hamas's international diplomacy as the Israel's offensive in Gaza began on October 7. The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said yesterday that at least 39,445 people have been killed in the offensive. The toll includes 45 deaths in 24 hours, according to the ministry figures.

Hamas' armed wing said in a statement Haniyeh's killing would "take the battle to new levels and have major repercussions", while Iran also vowed to retaliate.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei said Israel had provided the grounds for "harsh punishment for itself" and it was Tehran's duty to avenge the Hamas leader's death as it had occurred in the Iranian capital. Iranian forces had already made strikes directly on Israel earlier in the Gaza offensive.

There was no comment nor claim of responsibilty from Israel. The Israeli military said it was assessing the situation but had not issued any new security guidelines for civilians.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was expected to meet for consultations with security officials later yesterday.

US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin said Washington would work to try to ease tensions but said the United States would help defend Israel if it were attacked, reports Reuters.

"I don't think war is inevitable. I maintain that. I think there's always room and opportunities for diplomacy," he told reporters during a visit to the Philippines. "We're going to work hard to make sure that we're doing things to help take the temperature down and address issues through diplomatic gatherings."

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that a ceasefire in Gaza was the "imperative".

Qatar, which has been brokering talks aimed at halting the fighting in Gaza, condemned Haniyeh's killing as a dangerous escalation of the conflict. China, Russia, Pakistan, Afghanistan and Turkey also condemned it.

Qatar's Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani cast doubt over the success of future mediation between Israel and Hamas, reports AFP.

Haniyeh's assassination comes as Israel's campaign in Gaza approaches the end of its 10th month with no sign of an end to an offensive that has threatened to spiral into a wider regional conflict.

At the same time, the risk of a war between Israel and Hezbollah has grown following the strike in the Golan Heights that killed 12 children in a Druze village on Saturday and the subsequent killing of the senior Hezbollah commander Fuad Shukr.

Hezbollah has not yet confirmed Shukr's death, but said he was in the building hit by an Israeli strike.