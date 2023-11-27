Hamas, Israel to free 3rd set of hostages, prisoners

Second group of hostages, prisoners released after delay over aid dispute; Israeli army kills 8 Palestinians in West Bank

Palestinians prisoners (wearing grey jumpers) cheer among supporters after being released from Israeli jails in exchange for hostages released by Hamas from the Gaza Strip, in Ramallah in the occupied West Bank early yesterday. Photo: AFP

Hamas fighters were set to release a third group of Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners yesterday, a day after freeing 13 Israelis and four Thai nationals in an exchange deal for 39 Palestinian prisoners despite a dispute about aid delivery.

The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said it had since received a list of hostages due to be released by Hamas yesterday. The list was being checked by security officials, it said, and families of the hostages had been informed.

Egypt also confirmed that it received lists of 13 Israelis and 39 Palestinians set to be released yesterday. But timings of their release were unknown.

A Palestinian official familiar with the truce efforts played down the threat it could collapse. "There is no major threat to the agreement. Mediators are dealing with things on daily basis and hopefully the deal will be completed," the official told Reuters.

Egypt has said that it received positive feedback from both sides about the idea of extending the truce for a day or two and releasing more hostages and prisoners.

In a sign of the fragility of the exchanges, the latest swap Saturday was delayed for hours after Hamas accused Israel of breaching its side of the deal that led to a four-day ceasefire in the seven-week-old war.

Despite the dispute, Hamas finally released 13 Israelis and four Thai hostages at night, officials said. Israel said it in turn freed 39 Palestinian prisoners.

The deal risked being derailed when Hamas' armed wing said on Saturday it was delaying releases until Israel met all truce conditions, including committing to let aid trucks into northern Gaza.

Saving the deal took a day of high-stakes diplomacy mediated by Qatar and Egypt, which US President Joe Biden also joined.

Hamas is expected to free a total of 50 hostages during the truce in exchange for 150 Palestinian prisoners. Yesterday, the Palestinian group said it had released a Russian hostage, without saying who was freed or exactly when.

Amid the exchanges of hostages and prisoners, Israeli troops killed eight Palestinians over a 24-hour period in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian health ministry said.

The military wing of Hamas said yesterday that the commander of its northern brigade and four other senior leaders had been killed during Israel's offensive against the movement.

A Palestinian farmer was also killed and another injured yesterday after they were targeted by Israeli forces in the Gaza Strip's Maghazi refugee camp, the Palestinian Red Crescent said, underlining the fragility of the truce between Israel and Hamas fighters.

In another incident, five people were killed by Israeli army fire in Jenin, the ministry said, during an incursion by a large number of armoured vehicles into the city. Medical sources told AFP 15 people were wounded, while witnesses reported that an Israeli drone had carried out an air strike on Jenin's refugee camp.