Hamas battles Israeli forces in north Gaza

Hostage deal report denied; dozens killed in Israeli strikes on Bureij, Nusseirat refugee camps

Hamas gunmen battled Israeli forces trying to push into Gaza's largest refugee camp yesterday and Israeli air strikes to the south killed dozens of Palestinians, witnesses said, as a US media report of a nascent hostage release deal was denied.

The Washington Post reported that Israel and Hamas had reached a tentative US-brokered agreement to free dozens of women and children held hostage in Gaza in exchange for a five-day pause in their war, citing people familiar with the matter.

But both Israel's prime minister and US officials said no agreement had been hammered out yet, with a White House spokesperson saying efforts were continuing to clinch a deal.

The Post's report came as Israel appeared to be preparing to expand its offensive against Hamas to densely populated Gaza's southern half after air strikes killed dozens of Palestinians, including civilians reportedly sheltering at two schools.

Witnesses reported heavy fighting overnight between Hamas gunmen and Israeli ground forces trying to advance into Jabalia, the largest of the enclave's camps with nearly 100,000 people, most of whom rejected Israeli appeals to evacuate to the south.

In the centre of the narrow coastal enclave, Palestinian medics said 31 people were killed, including two local journalists, in Israeli air strikes on the Bureij and Nusseirat refugee camps.

The Red Crescent said at least two Palestinians were killed during Israeli army raids in the West Bank, reports Reuters.

As the conflict entered its seventh week, there was no sign of a let-up, despite international appeals for "humanitarian pauses" to enable untrammelled, safe deliveries of aid to civilians who lack food, drinking water and medical care

Gaza's Health Ministry raised its death toll from the unrelenting Israeli bombardment to 12,300, including 5,000 children.

A team led by the World Health Organization that visited Al Shifa, Gaza's biggest hospital on Saturday described it as a "death zone", days after Israeli forces seized the premises to root out an alleged Hamas command centre underneath it.

The WHO team reported signs of gunfire and shelling and a mass grave at Al Shifa's entrance, and the Gaza health official said yesterday 31 premature babies evacuated from the hospital.

After air-dropping leaflets earlier in the week, Israel on Saturday again warned civilians in parts of southern Gaza to relocate as it girds for an offensive from the north.

But an advance into southern Gaza may prove more complicated and deadlier than the north, with Hamas fighters dug into the Khan Younis region, a power base of Gaza political leader Yahya Sinwar, a senior Israeli source and two top ex-officials said.

Gaza's traumatised population has been on the move since the start of the war, sheltering in hospitals or moving from the north to the south and, in some cases, back again, in desperate efforts to stay out of the line of fire.