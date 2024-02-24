Hajj without permit will cost you Tk 15 lakh

In this elevated view from a hotel overlooking the Grand Mosque, Muslim worshippers and pilgrims gathered around the Kaaba, Islam's holiest shrine, in the holy city of Makkah on June 22, 2023, as they arrived for the annual Hajj pilgrimage. Photo: AFP

Saudi Arabia has issued a warning to visitors and residents not to participate in the upcoming Hajj in 2024 without the required permits.

In order to guarantee the seamless functioning of this system and minimise any possible infractions, severe punishments have been implemented, according to a Gulf News report.

Authorities in Saudi Arabia, working with the General Directorate of Passports, have imposed harsh penalties on anyone caught breaking Hajj rules.

The Hajj and Umrah Ministry emphasised that it is forbidden to perform the Hajj without the required authorisations and that doing so will result in a fine of 50,000 Saudi riyals ( BDT 14,63,473).

In addition, individuals caught transporting pilgrims without proper permits will also be slapped with a fine of up to 50,000 riyals.

If found guilty of such offenses, foreign nationals will be deported from Saudi Arabia after serving a six-month prison sentence. They will have a ten-year ban on entering the nation again.

Furthermore, those who break the rules will be publicly discredited by the media.