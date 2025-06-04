Hajj begins today

More than 1.4 million Muslims will begin the annual hajj pilgrimage in the Saudi holy city of Makkah today.

Near a sprawling tent city outside Makkah, Saudi hospital staff are preparing for an influx of heat-related cases as temperatures this year are forecast to exceed 40 degrees Celsius.

So far, authorities have recorded 44 cases of heat exhaustion. Defying the scorching heat, pilgrims have already started to flock to Makkah.

Abdullah Asiri, Saudi Arabia's deputy minister for population health, told AFP at the Mina hospital that a total of 50,000 healthcare workers and administrative staff have been mobilised for the hajj, far exceeding previous years' numbers.

More than 700 hospital beds are ready, equipped with fans to treat severe cases of heat illnesses.

To prevent people from needing hospitalisation in the first place, 71 emergency medical points have been set up around Makkah's holy sites with a focus on "treating patients on the ground before their case deteriorates", said Asiri.

This year, the day of Arafat will fall on June 5, followed by Eid al-Adha on June 6, according to Saudi authorities.

Last year, 1.8 million people took part in the pilgrimage, according to official figures.

Saudi authorities also asked pilgrims to remain in their tents for several hours during the high point of this week's pilgrimage, citing high temperatures.

Hajj Minister Tawfiq al-Rabiah has requested that pilgrims refrain from leaving their tents between 10:00 am and 4:00 pm tomorrow.