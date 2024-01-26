Gaza’s Khan Younis: Israeli tanks batter hospital districts

50 Palestinians killed in heavy bombardment

Israeli tanks bombarded areas around two hospitals in Gaza's main southern city Khan Younis yesterday, forcing displaced people into a new desperate scramble for safe shelter, residents said.

Gaza health officials said at least 50 Palestinians had been killed in Khan Younis in the past 24 hours, including two children in an Israeli air strike that hit a residential home. The city is now encircled by Israeli armoured forces and under almost non-stop aerial and ground fire, residents said.

Palestinian medics said Israeli tanks had cut off and were shelling targets around the city's two main still-functioning hospitals, Nasser and Al-Amal, trapping medical teams, patients and displaced people sheltering inside or nearby.

Large number of people, patients trapped in main hospitals

Tank shelling kills 12 people at UN shelter

Ruling in Israel-Gaza genocide case today at ICJ

Most of the Gaza Strip's 2.3 million population is now squeezed into Khan Younis and towns just north and south of it, after being driven out of its northern half earlier in Israel's blitz of the Hamas-ruled territory, now in its fourth month, reports Reuters.

On Wednesday, the United Nations said Israeli tanks struck a large UN compound in Gaza sheltering displaced Palestinians, killing at least 12 people and wounding 75. But Israel denied its forces were responsible, suggesting Hamas might have launched the shelling. It said it was reviewing the incident.

At least 25,760 people have been killed in Gaza, one of the world's most densely populated and widely impoverished places, Palestinian health officials said, with large tracts of the heavily built-up enclave flattened by Israeli bombing.

The International Committee of the Red Cross said less than 20 percent of the narrow coastal enclave - around 60 square km (23 sq miles) - was now refuge to more than 1.5 million people in the south "where the dramatic escalation of fighting threatens their survival".

Thomas White, director of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees in Gaza, yesterday deplored Israel's military operations in neighbourhoods teeming with vulnerable civilians.

"Heavy fighting near the remaining hospitals in Khan Younis, including Nasser and Al Amal, has effectively encircled these facilities, leaving terrified staff, patients and displaced people trapped inside," he said in a statement.

The International Court of Justice (ICJ), the UN's top court, said it would hand down its landmark ruling today in the case against Israel over alleged genocide in Gaza, a verdict likely to be watched closely around the world.

In north Gaza, residents said they had almost completely run out of food, especially flour, and have been grinding down livestock feed to replenish it.

Health officials in the occupied West Bank said Israeli forces shot dead a 24-year-old Palestinian man in a village near Jenin after soldiers surrounded the man's family house and a shootout broke out, according to the dead man's family.

In the latest Red Sea incident, Maersk MAERSKb.CO said explosions nearby forced two ships operated by its US subsidiary and carrying US military supplies to turn around when they were transiting the Bab al-Mandab Strait off Yemen, accompanied by the US Navy.