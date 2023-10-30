Gazans look for loved ones as blackout eases

A young Palestinian sit on plastic jerrycans at a water filling point, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, amid the ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas. PHOTO: AFP

Gazans searched for loved ones and heard news of family members killed as communications gradually returned to the enclave yesterday after a near total blackout as Israel's troops and armour pushed into the Hamas-ruled enclave.

Shaban Ahmed, a public servant who works as an engineer and has five children, described the Israeli attacks as "doomsday".

"This morning, Sunday, I discovered that my cousin has been killed in an air strike on their house on Friday," Ahmed, who stayed in Gaza City despite an Israeli warning to evacuate south, told Reuters.

"We only knew today. Israel cut us off from the world in order to wipe us out, but we are hearing the sounds of explosions and we are proud the resistance fighters have stopped them at metres distance."