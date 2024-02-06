Gaza sees no let-up in fighting

Israeli forces kill dozens of Palestinians in Khan Younis; thousands flee to Rafah

Palestinian children wait to receive food cooked by a charity kitchen amid shortages of food supplies in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip yesterday. Photo: Reuters

Israeli forces have killed dozens of Palestinians in operations throughout the Gaza Strip over a 24-hour-period, the military said in a statement yesterday, citing the southern hub city of Khan Younis as one of the locations.

Israel said the high-ranking Hamas officials are hiding in Khan Younis and the troops continued to conduct "targeted raids", as the southern enclave saw no let-up in fighting.

Rescue teams searched for survivors as local authorities said 30 people were killed in Israeli air attacks on "safe homes" and a mosque in central Gaza.

Thousands of Palestinians also continued to flee to Rafah from Khan Younis, further north, where Israel is now concentrating its attacks.

"The situation is indescribable," said Said Hamouda, a Palestinian who fled his home in the Gaza Strip to Rafah on the border with Egypt. Dubbed a "pressure cooker of despair" by the United Nations, Rafah now hosts more than half of Gaza's population, displaced due to Israel's assault.

"Whether you have a million dollars or a hundred you are in the same situation," Hamouda said. Sources told AFP they could hear artillery shelling in the areas of eastern Rafah and Khan Yunis, southern Gaza's main city.

At least 128 people, mostly women and children, were killed in Israeli strikes overnight Sunday to yesterday in the besieged territory, according to the health ministry in the Hamas-ruled territory.

A total of 27,478Palestinians have been killed and 66,630 have been injured in Israeli strikes on the enclave since October 7, the ministry said in a statement yesterday.

The UNRWA said yesterday that a Gaza food convoy was struck by the Israeli navy, which controls the waters off the territory.

On his fifth trip to the region since the Israel's offensive began in the enclave, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Saudi Arabia yesterday evening. He is also set to visit Egypt, Qatar and Israel later this week.

Ahead of the trip he stressed the need for "urgently addressing humanitarian needs in Gaza", after aid groups have repeatedly sounded the alarm over the devastating impact on the besieged territory of nearly four months of offensive.

Gazans have faced dire humanitarian conditions, and the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA, said on X that "there is very limited access to clean water and sanitation amid relentless bombardment".

European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell warned on Sunday that moves to suspend the funding of UNRWA were extremely ill-advised.

The diplomatic push has become more urgent with the surge in attacks across the region by Iran-backed groups in solidarity with Hamas, triggering counterattacks by the United States.

The proposed truce would pause fighting for an initial six weeks as Hamas frees hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners held by Israel, according to a Hamas source.

Hamas has said no agreement has yet been reached, while some Israeli officials have expressed opposition to any perceived concessions.