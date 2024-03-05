Gaza ‘powder keg’ can spark wider war

Says UN rights chief; mediators seek truce as US VP calls for ‘immediate ceasefire’

Palestinians gather at the site of an Israeli strike in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip yesterday. Photo: REUTERS

The Gaza war between Israel and Hamas is a "powder keg" with the potential to spark broader conflict in the Middle East, UN human rights chief Volker Turk said yesterday.

Turk said it was imperative to take all possible measures to avoid a wider conflagration.

Meanwhile, mediators in Cairo persisted yesterday with efforts towards a Gaza truce after Israel's top ally the United States stepped up pressure for a halt in fighting and more aid to enter the besieged Palestinian territory.

Volker Turk in his global update to the United Nations Human Rights Council said, "the war in Gaza has already generated dangerous spillover in neighbouring countries."

"I am deeply concerned that in this powder keg, any spark could lead to a much broader conflagration. This would have implications for every country in the Middle East and many beyond it."

He said that overlapping emergencies made the spectre of spillover conflict very real, and cited the examples of Yemen and Lebanon as places where the Gaza war is having a wider effect.

"The military escalation in southern Lebanon between Israel, Hezbollah and other armed groups is extremely worrying," Turk said.

The UN high commissioner for human rights said almost 200 people had been killed in Lebanon and some 90,000 internally displaced.

There was also extensive damage to health facilities, schools and vital infrastructure.

"Incidents in which civilians, including children, paramedics and journalists, have been killed in attacks must be fully investigated," said Turk.

Some 80,000 people have also been displaced from areas in northern Israel along the country's border with Lebanon, he added.

"It is imperative to do everything possible to avoid a wider conflagration," he said.

124 Palestinians killed in 24 hours

Total death toll 30,534 since Oct 7

No Israeli delegates yet for truce talks in Cairo

Bombardments and combat killed 124 more people within 24 hours, said the health ministry in the Hamas-ruled territory. Gaza has been devastated and gripped by dire food shortages in the war.

Qatari and Egyptian mediators were meeting with United States and Hamas envoys -- but no Israeli delegates so far -- in Cairo for a second day of talks. They are aiming for a halt in fighting before the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan starts on March 10 or 11.

An Egyptian TV channel linked to the intelligence service reported "significant progress" towards a deal without giving further details, while a Hamas official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the talks were continuing.

The plan under discussion is for a six-week truce, the exchange of dozens of remaining hostages for hundreds of Palestinian prisoners, and for more aid to enter Gaza -- but sticking points remain.

Hamas wants Israel to withdraw all its forces, while Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has insisted the army will finish its campaign to destroy Hamas, including in Rafah where about 1.5 million Palestinians have tried to find refuge near Egypt's border.

Israel has also demanded a list of all remaining hostages. It has said it believes 130 of the original 250 captives taken by Hamas remain in Gaza, but that 31 have been killed.

United States Vice President Kamala Harris -- whose country provides billions of dollars in military aid to Israel -- called on Sunday for the truce deal to be accepted. She criticised Israel in unusually strong language over insufficient aid deliveries into Gaza.

"Given the immense scale of suffering in Gaza, there must be an immediate ceasefire for at least the next six weeks, which is what is currently on the table," she said in a speech in Alabama.

She told Hamas that the group "needs to agree to that deal" while upping the pressure on Israel by stressing that Gazans were starving in "inhumane" conditions and demanding the Netanyahu government "do more to significantly increase the flow of aid. No excuses."

President Joe Biden faces acute pressure in an election year over his steadfast support for Israel and Gaza's soaring civilian death toll, which the health ministry there put at 30,534, mostly women and children.

Harris, as well as Secretary of State Antony Blinken and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, were later set to meet Israel's former military chief Benny Gantz in Washington.

Gantz is a member of Netanyahu's war cabinet -- but also a centrist political rival of the right-wing veteran premier, whom he harshly criticised before the war.

In a sign of political divisions, David Amsalem, Israel's minister of regional cooperation, in a post on social media platform X said Gantz's "entry into government was intended to create unity at a time of emergency, not to be a Trojan horse".

While diplomacy takes place the war grinds on. Witnesses reported clashes in Gaza City's Zeitun neighbourhood and the main southern city of Khan Yunis.

The Israeli military said continuing operations in Khan Yunis "began with a series of strikes on dozens of targets" and that there was "ongoing air support".

Earlier it said it carried out "targeted raids" in the area, killed 15 militants over the past day, and detained dozens of suspects linked to Palestinian armed groups.

The Hamas government media office said "dozens of air strikes" and "intense artillery shelling" hit across Gaza.

Sameh Abdel Hadi, a displaced Gazan, described being trapped under rubble following an air strike on Rafah.

"The whole roof came down," he said. "For half an hour I couldn't see anything. Later people came and broke in the door to rescue me."

Five people were killed and three remained missing, he said, adding that no one in the house was involved with the groups fighting Israel.