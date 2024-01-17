Gaza Offensive: Israel slowing aid delivery

Says Jordan

At least 158 Palestinians were killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza in 24 hours, the enclave's health ministry said yesterday, as Jordan's Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi accused Israel of placing 'big impediments' to aid for Palestinians.

A family home was blown up in an Israeli strike in Rafah killing an entire family of 12, including kids, though Israel said its operations against Hamas in southern Gaza will soon enter a less intensive phase.

Residents said Israeli planes and tanks intensified their bombardment across Gaza. In Al-Bureij in central Gaza, medics said an Israeli missile strike killed four people and wounded others, while in the Tel Al-Hawa suburb of Gaza City in the north, they said two people were killed and others wounded by an Israeli strike.

Israel's offensive in Gaza since the October 7 has turned much of the Palestinian territory into a wasteland and killed, health officials said, some at least 24,285 people and wounded some 61,154, reports Reuters.

Ayman Safadi, Jordan's foreign minister, said Israel was placing many hurdles to the entry of aid into Gaza that were worsening the dire situation of its residents.

No peace without 'a real' 2-state solution: Qatar

35 Palestinians detained in West Bank raids

In comments made during a news conference with his Australian counterpart, Safadi said these obstacles resulted in only 10 percent of the total needs of more than two million Palestinians in Gaza under siege being covered.

Requiring Israel to agree to a time-bound, mandatory path to a two-state solution is key to future stability in Israel and the Palestinian territories, Qatar's prime minister said yesterday during the World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting in Davos.

Sheikh Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman al-Thani said the Palestinians must be the ones to decide if the Hamas movement that runs Gaza will continue to play a political role in the future.

In the occupied West Bank, Israeli forces arrested 35 Palestinians after conducting raids. In total, Israel has detained more than 5,800 Palestinians in the West Bank since October 7.

There was an air strike on an evacuation centre in the Daraj neighbourhood in eastern Gaza City, another on a home along a major road that connects northern Gaza City with its southern neighbourhoods.

The Israeli military said yesterday its special forces had carried out a strike in the area of Ayta ash Shab in Lebanon.

"IDF special forces struck in order to remove a threat in the area of Ayta ash Shab in Lebanon," the military said. It did not say what kind of forces had struck nor where specifically they had operated.

The military also said its aircraft struck an anti-tank missile launcher in southern Lebanon that belonged to the Iranian-backed group Hezbollah.

In an interview in Davos yesterday, Norway's Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide said a number of European states, "concerned" Arab countries and the United States are working on a concept for a unified Palestinian government that could attract reconstruction funds.

Norway was of the view that a unified Palestinian territory should be run by the Palestinian Authority, but "prefacing everything, it has to be what the Palestinians want", he added.