Gaza Maritime Aid Corridor: West pushes ahead with ‘unrealistic’ port plan

Palestinians inspect the rubble of a building in Deir el-Balah following Israeli bombardment in the central Gaza Strip yesterday. Photo: AFP

An international effort led by the United States gathered pace yesterday to get desperately needed humanitarian relief into Gaza by sea, in the latest bid to counter overland access restrictions blamed on Israel as it battles Hamas militants.

In the Cypriot port of Larnaca, European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen expressed hope a maritime corridor could open this Sunday, though crucial details of the planned operation remained unclear.

She said "an initial pilot operation" would be launched on Friday, and the United Arab Emirates had helped activate the corridor "by securing the first of many shipments of goods to the people of Gaza".

Her announcement came after US President Joe Biden, in his annual State of the Union address on Thursday, said the US military would establish a "temporary pier" off Gaza's coast to bring in aid.

The United Nations has repeatedly warned of looming famine in the long-blockaded Gaza Strip, which has been under Israeli siege since the Hamas attack of October 7 triggered the war, now in its sixth month.

With relatively few aid trucks entering by land and convoys headed to Gaza's north often blocked or looted, several countries including Israel's top ally the United States have been parachuting food and other assistance.

But air or sea delivery is not the best way, and the "diversification of the supply routes via land" remains the optimal solution, said Sigrid Kaag, the United Nations aid coordinator for Gaza.

Biden, whose administration has been increasingly vocal about the war's consequences for civilians, delivered some of his strongest comments yet, as hopes dimmed for a new truce before Ramadan, the Muslim fasting month which could begin Sunday depending on the lunar calendar.

"To the leadership of Israel I say this -- humanitarian assistance cannot be a secondary consideration or a bargaining chip," Biden said.

Since October 7, Israel's relentless offensive has killed at least 30,878 people, mostly women and children.

US officials said the effort announced by Biden builds upon the maritime aid corridor proposed by Cyprus -- the closest European Union member to Gaza.

Speaking alongside the EU's von der Leyen, Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides said: "We have a responsibility to act. What is unfolding before our eyes is a humanitarian tragedy."

The maritime corridor "aims at scaling up aid by complementing other routes", he added.

The Jordanian military announced that it had airdropped more aid into northern Gaza yesterday in an operation also involving planes from Belgium, Egypt, France, the Netherlands and the United States.

A medic at Gaza's largest hospital, Al-Shifa, yesterday said a humanitarian airdrop in the north of the Palestinian territory killed five people and wounded 10.

Mohammed al-Sheikh said the deadly airdrop occurred north of the coastal Al-Shati refugee camp.

A witness from the camp told AFP he and his brother followed the parachuted aid in the hope of getting "a bag of flour".

"Then, all of a sudden, the parachute didn't open and fell down like a rocket on the roof of one of the houses," said Mohammed al-Ghoul.

A US administration official, speaking on condition of anonymity to brief reporters ahead of Biden's speech, said a "number of weeks" would be required before aid deliveries to the planned pier could begin.

"But we're not waiting on the Israelis," the official said.

Israel, which withdrew from Gaza in 2005 but has maintained control over its airspace and territorial waters, said it "welcomes" the planned maritime corridor.

Israeli troops took "operational control" of Gaza port in November, the army said at the time. The harbour was damaged in the fighting.

With no functioning ports in the territory, officials did not say where initial shipments would go, whether they would be subject to inspection by Israel or who would be tasked with distributing aid to civilians.

The situation is particularly acute in north Gaza, where residents have survived on animal fodder.

Desperate Gazans have swarmed the aid trucks which do make it into the territory.

On February 29, more than 100 Palestinians were killed when Israeli forces opened fire on crowds scrambling for food aid from a convoy in north Gaza, according to the health ministry.

Roughly 1.5 million Palestinians have sought refuge in Rafah, in Gaza's far south, but there, too, they are not safe.

At the city's Al-Najjar hospital, a man held the body of a child killed in a bombardment, shrouded in a white cloth soaked through with blood.