Gaza deaths top 24,000

Smoke billowing over Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip during Israeli bombardment yesterday. This photograph was taken from Rafah, a Palestinian town close to the Egypt border. Photo: AFP

The death toll from the Israeli offensive in Gaza has topped 24,000, the enclave's health ministry said yesterday, as the occupying force kept pounding the Palestinian territory for the 101th day.

Deadly violence in the Israeli-occupied West Bank and along Israel's border with Lebanon as well as strikes by US forces and Iran-backed Yemeni rebels in the Red Sea have raised fears of an escalation beyond the Gaza Strip.

In the latest development, a missile struck a US-owned cargo ship off the coast of Yemen yesterday, a British security agency and maritime risk company said, a day after Houthi rebels fired a cruise missile at an American destroyer.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations security agency, run by Britain's Royal Navy, reported a "vessel hit from above by a missile" in the Gulf of Aden. It did not provide further details.

According to Ambrey, a British maritime risk company, a fire broke out on board the Marshall Islands-flagged, US-owned bulk carrier, but it remains seaworthy and there were no injuries.

According to the United Nations and aid groups, the Israeli offensive on Gaza has created a humanitarian catastrophe for the 2.4 million people in the besieged strip and reduced much of the territory to rubble.

The health ministry in Hamas-ruled Gaza reported more than 132 "martyrs" overnight in "intense" Israeli bombardment across Gaza.

The Hamas government media office said two hospitals, a girls' school and "dozens" of homes were hit.

Hospitals in Gaza have been hit repeatedly since the war erupted, and the World Health Organization (WHO) says most of them are no longer functioning.

AFPTV footage showed smoke billowing over Khan Yunis, southern Gaza's main city, as explosions could be heard from nearby Rafah, on the territory's southern border with Egypt.

The Israeli army said its forces had struck "two terrorists loading weapons into a vehicle" in Khan Yunis and raided "a Hamas command centre" there and seized weapons.

In central Israel, which has been largely spared the current violence, a suspected car ramming attack yesterday killed one woman and injured at least 12 other people, police said, announcing the arrest of two Palestinian men.

Since October 7, Israel is carrying out a relentless military campaign that has killed at least 24,100 people in Gaza, mostly women and children, according to the territory's health ministry.

The UN says more than three months of fighting have displaced roughly 85 percent of the territory's population, crowded into shelters and struggling to get food, water, fuel and medical care.

Echoing earlier warnings of a fast-approaching famine, UN agencies said in a joint statement that "a fundamental step change in the flow of humanitarian aid into Gaza is urgently needed".

The WHO, World Food Programme (WFP) and UNICEF called for "safer, faster" supply routes to be opened, warning that the current levels of aid "fall far short of what is needed to prevent a deadly combination of hunger, malnutrition and disease".

The WFP said an aid convoy brought food to the territory's north on Thursday, the first such delivery since a one-week truce ended on December 1.

Cindy McCain, the WFP's director, said: "People in Gaza risk dying of hunger just miles from trucks filled with food. Every hour puts countless lives at risk."

Israel has faced international pressure over surging civilian casualties in Gaza. However, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, on the eve of the offensive's 100 day, said no one can stop Israel from the offensive, referring to a genocide investigation at the International Court of Justice in The Hague.

International efforts to avoid escalation on Sunday saw China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi visiting Egypt, where he called for "an international summit for peace" and Palestinian statehood.

Australia's top diplomat Penny Wong is due in the region this week to support "diplomatic efforts towards a durable peace in the Middle East", her office said.