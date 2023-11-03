Gaza City surrounded

Says Israel military

Israel's military said yesterday its forces have surrounded the Hamas stronghold of Gaza City after a day that saw the Palestinian territory pounded by deadly fire.

The Ezzedine Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, warned Israel its invading soldiers would go home "in black bags".

Spokesman Abu Obeida said: "Gaza will be the curse of history for Israel."

The Hamas warning came after Israeli military spokesman Daniel Hagari said troops had completely surrounded Gaza City after days of expanding ground operations.

"Israeli soldiers have completed the encirclement of the city of Gaza, the centre of the Hamas terror organisation," Hagari told journalists.

"The concept of a ceasefire is not currently on the table at all," he added.

Amid growing fears of the conflict spreading, Israel and Hezbollah fighters in Lebanon exchanged fire after a salvo of rockets slammed into a northern Israel town.

As he left on a new Middle East visit, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he would work to avoid escalation of the Israel-Hamas war.

Hundreds more foreigners and dual nationals managed to escape war-torn Gaza for Egypt Thursday as Israel's forces bombarded and fought ground battles in the besieged territory where thousands of people have died.

Egypt said it eventually plans to help evacuate 7,000 foreigners through the Rafah crossing with the Gaza Strip.

The Hamas-run Gaza health ministry says more than 9,000 people have died, mostly women and children.

Three Palestinians were killed Thursday by Israeli fire in the West Bank, the ministry said, and an Israeli was killed in a Palestinian shooting attack, according to first responders.

In northern Gaza, ground fighting flared again overnight as Israeli troops battled Hamas.

Israeli army chief of staff Lieutenant General Herzi Halevi said troops were inside Gaza, besieging Gaza City and "deepening infiltration" of Hamas-held areas.

"Israeli soldiers are fighting face-to-face with a brutal enemy," he told reporters.

Hamas's assault on October 7, which Israel says claimed 1,400 lives, was the bloodiest in the country's 75-year-history.