Gaza ceasefire talks end inconclusively

Panic mounts as Palestinians crammed into last refuge in Rafah

A girl pushes a cart loaded with a jerry-can while walking past the rubble of a building that was destroyed during Israeli bombardment in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip yesterday. Photo: AFP

Palestinians jammed into their last refuge in Gaza voiced growing fear yesterday that Israel will soon launch a planned assault on the southern city of Rafah after truce talks in Cairo ended inconclusively.

The talks in the Egyptian capital, involving the United States, Israel, Egypt and Qatar, ended without any sign of a breakthrough later on Tuesday and no date was announced for the next meeting.

The lack of agreement dealt a new blow to the more than one million Palestinians crammed into Rafah, next to the border with Egypt, where many are living in tent camps and makeshift shelters after fleeing Israeli bombardments elsewhere in Gaza.

"The news was disappointing, we hoped there could be a deal reached in Cairo. We are now counting down the days before Israel sends in tanks. We hope they don't but who can prevent them?" Said Jaber, a Gaza businessman who is sheltering in Rafah with his family, told Reuters via a chat app.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, who was expected to hold talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, said an Israeli army offensive on Rafah would "completely jeopardise the humanitarian situation."

Israeli forces shelled eastern areas of Rafa overnight, Palestinian witnesses said.

Israeli planes and tanks pounded several areas of Khan Younis in southern Gaza, and there was heavy fighting in some parts of the city, residents said.

At least 28,576 Palestinians have been killed and 68,291 injured in Israeli strikes on Gaza since October 7, the health ministry in Gaza said yesterday. In the 24 hours, 103 Palestinians were killed and 145 injured, the ministry's statement added.

The health ministry in the Hamas-governed enclave said Israeli forces were continuing to isolate the two main hospitals in Khan Younis, and that sniper fire at the city's Nasser Hospital had killed and wounded many people in recent days.

Speaking in a video from inside Nasser Hospital, one doctor said the facility had been under siege by Israeli forces for 22 days and that bulldozers protected by tanks had knocked down the hospital's northern gate.

Rafah residents said on Tuesday that dozens of displaced people had begun to leave Rafah after Israeli shelling and air strikes in recent days.

Rafah neighbours Egypt, but Cairo has made clear it will not allow a refugee exodus over the border.

Meanwhile, negotiations to pause the Israel's offensive in Gaza and free the remaining hostages headed into a second day in Cairo yesterday.

A Hamas source told AFP that a delegation was headed to the Egyptian capital to meet Egyptian and Qatari mediators.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was also due in Cairo yesterday for talks with President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi.