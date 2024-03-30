Famine ‘quite possibly’ in some areas of Gaza

Says US official; Japan to resume funding to UNRWA

Palestinians inspect the damage to a building after Israeli bombardment in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip yesterday. Israel continued its bombardment in Rafah, the Palestinians’ last refuge where over half of Gaza’s 2.3 million people were sheltering. Photo: AFP

Famine is both a risk and quite possibly present in at least some areas of the northern Gaza Strip, a senior US State Department official said yesterday, while adding that a scarcity of trucks was an obstacle to getting more aid into the densely populated enclave under Israel siege.

"While we can say with confidence that famine is a significant risk in the south and centre but not present, in the north, it is both a risk and quite possibly is present in at least some areas," the official told Reuters on the condition of anonymity.

Earlier this month a global authority on food security - backed by the United Nations - warned that famine was imminent and likely to occur by May in northern Gaza and could spread across the enclave by July.

Malnutrition and food insecurity have probably exceeded famine levels in Gaza's north, and hunger-linked death rates were likely to do so soon, said the report by the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification.

The number of trucks distributing aid in south and central Gaza had nearly topped 200 a day, an increase compared to a month ago, but more were needed, the State Department official said.

"You need to address the full nutrition needs of the population of Gaza of all ages. That means more than just that minimal survival level feeding," the official said, adding that malnutrition, infant newborn and young child mortality was a significant problem that was growing.

"It has to be addressed by additional assistance coming and the right kind of assistance coming in," he said.

Meanwhile, Japan is preparing to resume funding to the UN's crisis-hit Palestinian refugee agency (UNRWA), which coordinates nearly all aid to Gaza, the government said.

Once the sixth-largest contributor to the agency, Japan joined more than a dozen countries in pausing funding after Israel claimed that 12 of UNRWA's 13,000 Gaza employees were involved in the deadly October 7 Hamas attack, reports AFP.

Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa met UNRWA chief Philippe Lazzarini in Tokyo on Thursday to discuss measures taken by the agency to strengthen governance and transparency.

"Japan and the UNRWA confirmed that they will advance final coordination about necessary efforts to resume Japan's contribution," the foreign ministry said in a statement.

Japanese media reports said the resumption of funding, which was suspended in January, was expected to come in the first half of April.