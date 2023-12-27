Explosions reported in shipping lane

Explosions in the Red Sea off the coast of Yemen were reported yesterday after sightings of unmanned aircraft and missiles in two separate incidents, a British maritime authority said.

Two unmanned aircraft were observed before two explosions occurred 5 nautical miles from a vessel located 50 nautical miles west of Hodeidah on Yemen's west coast, United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations authority said in an advisory.

In an apparent separate incident, explosions were heard and missiles were seen 4 nautical miles from a vessel 60 nautical miles from Hodeidah, the authority said.

It was not immediately clear if the incidents involved the same vessel, which the authority did not identify. Cargo details or an indication where the vessel or vessels were sailing to or had sailed from were also not disclosed.

In both incidents the vessel and crew were reported to be safe.