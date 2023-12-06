UN warns as Israel storms Khan Younis in southern Gaza; hospitals struggle to cope with scores of Palestinian dead, wounded

Wounded Palestinians are transported to Nasser Hospital following Israeli strikes, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip yesterday. Photo: Reuters

A UN official warned that "an even more hellish scenario" looms in Gaza as Israeli forces stormed the main city in the southern Gaza Strip yesterday and hospitals struggled to cope with scores of Palestinian dead and wounded.

"The conditions required to deliver aid to the people of Gaza do not exist," said Lynn Hastings, UN humanitarian coordinator for the Palestinian territories.

"Nowhere is safe in Gaza and there is nowhere left to go. If possible, an even more hellish scenario is about to unfold, one in which humanitarian operations may not be able to respond," Hastings said in a statement.

James Elder, spokesman for the UN children's agency Unicef, told reporters in Geneva via video-link from Cairo that it was impossible to create so-called safe zones for civilians to flee to inside the Gaza Strip amid Israel's bombing campaign.

In what appeared to be the biggest ground assault since a truce collapsed last week, residents said Israeli tanks had entered the eastern parts of Khan Younis for the first time, crossing from the Israeli border fence and advancing west.

Some took up positions inside the town of Bani Suhaila on Khan Younis' eastern outskirts, while others continued further and were stationed on the edge of a Qatari-funded housing development called Hamad City, residents said.

At Khan Younis' main Nasser hospital, the wounded arrived by ambulance, car, flatbed truck and donkey cart after what survivors described as a strike that hit a school being used as a shelter for the displaced.

Gaza health ministry spokesperson Ashra al-Qidra said at least 43 corpses had already reached Nasser hospital yesterday morning, and dozens more were feared trapped under rubble or in locations unsafe for ambulances to recover them.

Hamas ally Islamic Jihad's armed wing said its fighters engaged in fierce clashes with Israeli soldiers north and east of Khan Younis, reports Reuters.

In eight weeks of warfare, the Gazan health ministry said more than 15,900 Palestinians, 70 percent of them women or under 18s, have been killed.

Qatar's ruler hit out at "shameful" international inaction over the war in Gaza as he opened a Gulf Cooperation Council meeting in Doha yesterday.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing US officials, that Israel had assembled a system of pumps that could be used to flood Hamas tunnels.

It was not clear whether Israel would consider using the pumps before all hostages were released, according to the story.

In the West Bank, Israeli forces killed one Palestinian man and critically wounded another person in different areas yesterday, the Ramallah-based health ministry said.