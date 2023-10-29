Erdogan calls West ‘main culprit’ behind Gaza ‘massacre’

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan yesterday called Western powers "the main culprit" behind the Israeli army's "massacre" of Palestinians in Gaza.

"The main culprit behind the massacre unfolding in Gaza is the West," Erdogan told a rally of several hundred thousand Palestinian supporters in Istanbul.

Turkey has condemned Israeli civilian deaths caused by Hamas's October 7 rampage through southern Israel, but Erdogan this week called the militant group Palestinian "freedom fighters".

He also criticised some Western nations' unconditional support for Jerusalem, drawing sharp rebukes from Italy and Israel.

Unlike many Nato allies, the European Union and some Gulf states, Turkey does not consider Hamas a terrorist organisation.

Addressing the rally, Erdogan said that Israel was behaving like a "war criminal".

"Of course, every country has the right to defend itself. But where is the justice in this case?"

He accused Western powers of "shedding tears" over the death of civilians in Ukraine and turning a blind eye on the death of Palestinian civilians in Gaza.