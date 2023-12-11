Middle East
AFP, Cairo
Mon Dec 11, 2023 12:00 AM
Last update on: Mon Dec 11, 2023 12:51 AM

Middle East

Egyptians voting in election likely to give Sisi third term

Polling stations opened yesterday for Egyptians to vote in a presidential election overshadowed by war in neighbouring Gaza and with little doubt the incumbent Abdel Fattah al-Sisi will secure a third term. In a country gripped by the most severe financial crisis in its recent history -- inflation has hovered near 40 percent after the currency lost half its value and drove up the cost of imports -- the economy is the crux of Egyptians' concerns. Even before the current crisis, about two-thirds of the country's nearly 106 million people were living on or below the poverty line. Before polls opened at 09:00 am, dozens of voters had already crowded in front of a polling station in a central Cairo school amidst heavy security. Voting will take place until tomorrow, between 9:00 am and 09:00 pm each day, with official results announced on December 18. In front of the Cairo polling station, posters bore messages to "get out and participate" while a DJ played nationalist songs.

