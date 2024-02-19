Egypt preparing safe areas for Gaza refugees

Says FM as ceasefire talks make no progress

Egypt is preparing safe areas for Palestinian refugees, Cairo said, as the key Qatar negotiator in the ceasefire talks between Israel and Hamas admitted they have made no progress in recent days.

Egypt's Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry said at a security conference in Munich later on Saturday that while his country would deal with civilians humanely, the displacement of Palestinians remained unacceptable.

"It is not our intention to provide any safe areas or facilities, but if this is necessary we will deal with the humanity that is necessary," he told the annual gathering.

Egypt is caught between making contingency plans and not being seen to encourage those in Israel who believe the tens of thousands of refugees trapped on the border with Egypt can be pressed into leaving Gaza, reports The Guardian online.

Reuters reported on Friday that Egypt was preparing an area at the Gaza border which could accommodate Palestinians in case an Israeli military offensive into Rafah prompts an exodus across the frontier. Sources described this as a contingency move.

Egypt has repeatedly denied making such preparations.

"This is very hypothetical. We have constantly been dealing with maintenance on our border so I think it is jumping to conclusions to what those activities constitute," Shoukry said of construction activity seen around the border.

Separately, the governor of North Sinai said on Saturday that the armed forces are establishing a logistics zone to receive aid for Gaza.

The area being established includes parking areas for trucks, warehouses, administrative offices, and accommodation for drivers, the governor said.

Egypt has repeatedly raised the alarm over the possibility that Israel's devastating Gaza offensive could displace Palestinians into Sinai - something Cairo says would be completely unacceptable- echoing warnings from Arab states such as Jordan.