Drone shot down over air base housing US forces

An armed drone was shot down over Erbil airport in northern Iraq yesterday, where US and other international forces are stationed, two security sources said.

The Iraqi semi-autonomous Kurdistan region's security agency, Kurdistan Counter Terrorism, said in a statement an armed drone fired by "illegal militia" against Erbil airport was shot down at 09:52 am Iraq time.

It was not clear whether the foiled attack caused any damage or casualties, said the sources.

The incident followed the shooting down of a drone over Erbil airport by air defences systems on Sunday evening. A group called "Islamic Resistance in Iraq" said it was behind that attack.