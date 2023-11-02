Dozens killed as Israel again hits refugee camp

First evacuees leave Gaza after another night of Israeli bombardments

Israeli armoured vehicles are seen during their ground operations at a location in Gaza. This undated handout image was released yesterday. Photo: Reuters

Injured residents and foreigners escaped Gaza to Egypt yesterday, the first evacuations from the war-torn Palestinian territory pounded by Israeli warplanes.

The brief glimmer of hope sparked by the temporary opening of the Rafah border crossing was quickly snuffed out as a fresh strike pulverised buildings in Gaza's biggest refugee camp for a second consecutive day, killing dozens according to the Palestinian health ministry.

AFP reporters at Gaza's southern border saw ambulances whisking away the wounded to Egyptian field hospitals, including one young boy with heavy bandaging around his stomach.

Whole families, struggling to carry their worldly possessions, rushed through the heavily fortified crossing towards Egypt, which was expected to admit at least 400 foreign passport holders and 90 of the most seriously wounded and sick.

Jordanian citizen Saleh Hussein said she received word in the middle of the night that she was on the list for evacuation.

"We've faced many problems in Gaza, the least of which were the shortage of water and the power outage," she told AFP. "There were bigger problems such as the bombardment. We were afraid. Many families were martyred."

A first group of mostly women and children arrived in Egypt, an official told AFP on condition of anonymity, as TV images showed parents with pushchairs and elderly people clambering off a bus.

"It's enough. We've endured enough humiliation," said Gaza resident Rafik al-Hilou, accompanying relatives including children aged one and four hoping to cross into Egypt.

"We lack the most basic human needs. No internet, no phones, no means of communication, not even water. For the past four days, we haven't been able to feed this child a piece of bread. What are you waiting for?"

The Jabalia camp suffered a second strike in as many days yesterday, with AFPTV images showing major damage and rescuers clawing through rubble to extract blood-stained casualties.

Dozens were killed and wounded, according to the Hamas-run health ministry, which came a day after Israeli jets hit the camp, killing at least 47 people, according to an AFP count.

"This is just the latest atrocity to befall the people of Gaza where the fighting has entered an even more terrifying phase, with increasingly dreadful humanitarian consequences," said Martin Griffiths, UN humanitarian chief.

Israel said Tuesday's raid was a successful hit on top Hamas commander Ibrahim Biari, but the large death toll drew a chorus of international condemnation in the region and as far afield as Bolivia, which severed diplomatic ties in protest.

Jordan recalled its ambassador to Israel "to condemn the Israeli war that is killing innocent people in Gaza".

Hamas said seven hostages, including three foreign passport holders, had died in Tuesday's bombing, a claim impossible to verify.

The group's leader Ismail Haniyeh accused Israel of committing "barbaric massacres against unarmed civilians", saying it was covering its own "defeats."

Israel has relentlessly pounded Gaza since October 7 when Hamas fighters intruded into Israel and killed at least 1,400 people.

AFP reporters saw more tanks pour over the border into northern Gaza, as Israel stepped up its ground incursion launched late last week. Its bombing campaign has killed 8,796 people, including 3,648 children, according to the Hamas-run health ministry.

Images provided by the military showed Israeli troops picking through bombed-out houses searching for militants or some of the 240 hostages seized by Hamas.

Israel said 15 soldiers died in ground fighting in Gaza on Tuesday, taking to 330 the number of troops killed since October 7.

The situation in Gaza remained desperate, with food, fuel and medicine for the 2.4 million residents all running short, according to aid groups.

With fears mounting that the violence could spiral into a regional war, US President Joe Biden called for "urgent mechanisms" to dial down tensions and said top diplomat Antony Blinken would embark on another Middle East tour from today.

Turkey and Iran called for a regional conference to prevent a conflagration, as Israel faces a daily barrage of aerial attacks from Hamas and other Iran-backed groups around the Middle East, including Yemen's Huthi rebels.

Meanwhile, at least four Palestinians were killed during Israeli raids in the occupied West Bank yesterday, Palestinian health officials said, bringing the death toll in the Palestinian territory to more than 120.