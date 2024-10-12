Dozens hurt at Gaza school shelter

Dozens of Palestinians have been wounded by Israeli quadcopter fire at a school sheltering displaced people in Gaza's Jabalia refugee Camp, the Civil Defence said yesterday.

It said crews were transferring the wounded to a nearby hospital.

On Thursday, an Israeli airstrike on a school sheltering displaced people in central Gaza killed at least 28 people, including women and children, while three hospitals in the north were told to evacuate putting patients' lives at risk.

The strike happened in the city of Deir Al-Balah, where a million people have taken shelter after fleeing fighting elsewhere after more than a year of offensive.

Medics said 54 other people were wounded at the school.