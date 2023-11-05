‘Disgusted by sharp rise in hatred globally’

UN rights chief says

An injured man is brought into the Al-Shifa Hospital following the Israeli bombardment of Gaza City’s Mansura neighbourhood, in the eastern suburb of Shujaiya yesterday. Photo: AFP

The UN human rights chief yesterday denounced the "sharp rise in hatred globally" since the war between Hamas and Israel began on October 7.

Volker Turk said in a statement he was "disgusted" by the surge in cases of anti-Semitism, Islamophobia, and other hate-speech, both online and offline.

"The impact of this crisis... has sent shockwaves across every region, dehumanising both Palestinians and Jews," Turk said.

"We have witnessed a sharp spike in hate speech, violence and discrimination, deepening social fractures and polarization."

"I have heard from both Jews and Muslims that they don't feel safe, and it saddens me."

From the Americas and the Asia-Pacific to Europe and Africa, Islamophobic and anti-Semitic harassment, attacks and hate speech have multiplied, including in the context of protests relating to the conflict.

He said homes and religious buildings had been defaced with threatening symbols along with other images and messages "meant to frighten and provoke hate".

"The torrent of hateful language being used, including on social media, is abhorrent," Türk said. "International human rights law is clear on this. Any advocacy of national, racial or religious hatred that constitutes incitement to discrimination, hostility or violence is prohibited."

The United Nations high commissioner for human rights also hit out at "inflammatory, toxic and hateful rhetoric" used by political leaders.

Turk said "evil words have been accompanied by vile deeds", which he blamed on the "vicious language" emanating from the streets and from politicians.

Turk also voiced concern about undue restrictions on protests over the conflict, saying nations often cited risks to national security or the glorification of terrorism to justify such action.

"In some cases we have seen blanket or disproportionate restrictions on assembly predominantly in the context of pro-Palestinian protests," he said.

"Since 7 October, hundreds of thousands of people have exercised their rights in protests across the globe relating to the conflict that have not countenanced incitement to hatred or violence. Marches and rallies have been held to support both Israel and Palestine," he said.

"As tensions and emotions run high, it is the law that must guide us on protecting human rights," said the high commissioner for human rights.

"Some countries have imposed wide-ranging restrictions, often referring to risks to national security, including risks related to incitement to hatred and glorification of terrorism," Turk added.

"States must ensure a safe and enabling space for participation and debate. They cannot unduly restrict participation and debate or critical commentary about the conflict, or expressions of solidarity with either Israelis or Palestinians."

Noting his concern over these measures, Türk emphasised that any restrictions on rights need to be consistent with the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR).

"Any restrictions on the right to peaceful assembly must be based on law, where specifically necessary for and proportionate to the interests of national security or public safety, public order, the protection of public health or morals or the protection of the rights and freedoms of others."

Israel's unrelenting offensive against Hamas battled on into its fifth week with no sign of slowing yesterday, as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met Arab foreign ministers in search of a diplomatic opening to ease the crisis.