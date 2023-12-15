DHS staff blast leaders over Gaza war

More than a hundred staff members from the United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) have signed an open letter to Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas denouncing the department's handling of war in Gaza.

The letter, exclusively obtained by Al Jazeera, expresses frustration with the "palpable, glaring absence in the Department's messaging" of "recognition, support, and mourning" for the more than 18,000 Palestinians killed in Gaza since the start of the war on October 7.

"The grave humanitarian crisis in Gaza and the conditions in the West Bank are circumstances that the Department would generally respond to in various ways," the letter, dated November 22, said.

"Yet DHS leadership has seemingly turned a blind eye to the bombing of refugee camps, hospitals, ambulances, and civilians."

The letter's signatories include 139 staff members from DHS and the agencies it manages, like Customs and Border Protection (CBP).