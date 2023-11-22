Deal on Gaza truce, hostages is ‘close’

Netanyahu, Hamas chief indicate as deadly assault on enclave continues

Smoke rises after Israeli air strikes in Gaza, as seen from southern Israel, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas yesterday. Photo: Reuters

The leader of Hamas said yesterday that a truce agreement with Israel was close, and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he hoped for good news soon about hostages, the most optimistic signals so far of a deal to pause fighting and free captives.

Hamas officials were "close to reaching a truce agreement" with Israel and the group has delivered its response to Qatari mediators, Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh said in a statement sent to Reuters by his aide.

Netanyahu said, "We are making progress. I don't think it's worth saying too much, not at even this moment, but I hope there will be good news soon", according to remarks released by the Israeli prime minister's office.

A source briefed on the negotiations told Reuters the long-awaited agreement, which would see the first truce of the war and the first mass release of those held by both sides, was in its "final stages" and "closer than it has ever been".

That was echoed by a US official who said it was the "closest we've been" to a hostage deal.

A Hamas official told Al Jazeera TV that negotiations were centred on how long the truce would last, arrangements for delivery of aid into Gaza and details of the exchange of captives. Both sides would free women and children, and details would be announced by Qatar, which is mediating in the negotiations, said the official, Issat el Reshiq.

Since the Israeli offensive began on October 7, Gaza's Hamas-run government said at least 13,300 Palestinians have been confirmed killed, including at least 5,600 children, by Israeli bombardment that has turned much of Gaza, especially its northern half, into wasteland.

Gaza health authorities said yesterday at least 20 Palestinians were killed in Israeli bombing of the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza at midnight. There was no immediate comment from Israel.

The authorities also said 700 patients along with staff in Indonesian-built hospital were under Israeli fire, and have denied any fighters were present.