IS claims Iran twin blasts

The Islamic State jihadist group yesterday said that it carried out the twin bombings which killed at least 84 people at a memorial ceremony in Iran.

The claim from IS came as Iran observed a day of national mourning for those killed in Wednesday's blasts. The blast also wounded 284 people.

In a statement on Telegram, IS said two of its members "activated their explosives vests" among the crowds who had come to honour slain Revolutionary Guards general Qasem Soleimani on the anniversary of his death.

Soleimani died in a targeted US drone strike in Baghdad four years ago.

Soleimani, who headed the Guards' foreign operations arm the Quds Force, was a staunch enemy of IS, a Sunni extremist group which has carried out previous attacks in majority-Shia Iran.

Iran has suffered deadly attacks in the past from jihadists and other militants as well as targeted killings of officials and nuclear scientists which it blamed on arch foe Israel.

Iranian authorities have also labelled the blasts a "terrorist attack"

Before the IS claim, Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi spoke to ISNA news agency about bolstering security over its porous borders with Afghanistan and Pakistan, which has long been a key access point for militant groups, drug smugglers and irregular migrants.

Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Wednesday blamed "evil and criminal enemies" of the Islamic republic, without naming them, and vowed a "harsh response".

President Ebrahim Raisi's deputy chief of staff for political affairs, Mohammad Jamshidi, charged on social media platform X that "the responsibility for this crime lies with the US and Zionist (Israeli) regimes, and terrorism is just a tool".

The United States rejected any suggestion that it or its ally Israel were behind the bombings, while Israel declined to comment.