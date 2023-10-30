Civil order ‘starting to break down’ in Gaza

Warns UN; Israel steps up air, ground attacks defying ceasefire calls

Emergency responders and locals assess the damage caused by Israeli airstrikes on homes in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip yesterday. Photo: Reuters

Israel yesterday pounded Hamas-ruled Gaza in an escalating air and ground campaign as the UN warned civil order was "starting to break down" in the besieged Palestinian territory.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu steeled the nation for a "long and difficult war" ahead as the Red Cross voiced shock at the "intolerable" human suffering inside Gaza.

Despite calls for a humanitarian ceasefire and outrage across the Muslim world, Israel has intensified the attacks on the Palestinian territory.

Hamas fighters stormed across the Gaza border on October 7 and attacked bordering towns in Israel, killing 1,400 people, mostly civilians, and kidnapping 230 others, according to Israeli officials.

The Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza says the unrelenting retaliatory Israeli bombardment has killed more than 8,000 people, mainly civilians and half of them children.

Israel's army said "stage two" of the war started with ground incursions since late Friday.

The military yesterday said it had struck another 450 Hamas targets within the past 24 hours, and that it was increasing its ground forces in Gaza.

Panic and fear have surged inside Gaza, where more than half of its 2.4 million residents are displaced, according to the UN, and thousands of buildings have been destroyed.

UN chief Antonio Guterres said the situation was "growing more desperate by the hour" as casualties increase and essential supplies of food, water, medicine and shelter dwindle.

He reiterated appeals for a ceasefire to end the "nightmare".

The UN agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA, yesterday said "thousands of people" broke into several of its warehouses and distribution centres in Gaza, grabbing basic survival items like wheat flour and hygiene supplies.

"This is a worrying sign that civil order is starting to break down," it said.

Inside Gaza, where petrol and diesel have virtually run out, donkey cart driver Raafat Najjar told AFP "there are no cars, we transport (people) on carts as there's no fuel."

Communications went down for days after Israel cut internet lines, although connectivity was gradually returning yesterday.

Mirjana Spoljaric, president of the International Committee of the Red Cross, voiced shock at the "intolerable level of human suffering" in Gaza and urged all sides to de-escalate.

"This is a catastrophic failing that the world must not tolerate," she said.

Israeli fighter jets again dropped leaflets over Gaza City on Saturday, warning residents that the northern area was now a "battlefield" and they should "evacuate immediately".

Hamas authorities yesterday reported that a "large number" of people were killed overnight in strikes on two refugee camps in northern Gaza.

Hamas's armed wing, the Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades, said it was prepared to release hostages if Israel freed the Palestinian prisoners it was holding.

Hamas's leader in Gaza, Yahya Sinwar, said the group was ready for an "immediate" exchange.

The ground operations have heightened fears that Israel's other enemies -- the Iran-allied "axis of resistance" forces in Lebanon, Syria, Iraq and Yemen -- enter the conflict.

Israel's ally the United States has warned Israel's enemies to stay out and reinforced its military presence in the region.

Skirmishes have intensified on the Israeli-Lebanese border with Iran-backed Hamas ally Hezbollah, raising fears of a new front.

Shelling in south Lebanon injured a UN peacekeeper on Saturday, the mission's spokesman said, hours after reporting a hit at its headquarters.

Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi yesterday warned on X, formerly Twitter, that Israel's "crimes have crossed the red lines, which may force everyone to take action".

Violence has also risen sharply in the occupied West Bank since the October 7 attacks.

Israeli forces yesterday killed five Palestinians across the occupied West Bank, health officials said, raising the death toll in the Palestinian territory to more than 110.