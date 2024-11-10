Change ‘maximum pressure’ policy, Iran urges Trump

Iran yesterday urged US President-elect Donald Trump to reconsider the "maximum pressure" policy he pursued against Tehran during his first term.

"Trump must show that he is not following the wrong policies of the past," Iranian Vice President for Strategic Affairs Mohammad Javad Zarif told reporters yesterday.

Zarif, a veteran diplomat who previously served as Iran's foreign minister, helped seal the 2015 nuclear accord between Tehran and Western powers, including the United States.

The deal however was torpedoed in 2018 after the US unilaterally withdrew from it under Trump, who later reimposed sanctions on Tehran.

In response, Iran rolled back its obligations under the deal and has since enriched uranium up to 60 percent, just 30 percent lower than nuclear-grade.

Tehran has repeatedly denied Western countries' accusations that it is seeking to develop a nuclear weapon.

On Tuesday, Trump told reporters he was "not looking to do damage to Iran".

"My terms are very easy. They can't have a nuclear weapon. I'd like them to be a very successful country," he said after he cast his ballot.