Blinken leaves ME without Gaza truce

Warns Israel, Hamas ‘time is of essence’; 50 Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes

Top US diplomat Antony Blinken headed home yesterday after failing to secure a Gaza ceasefire, warning both Israel and Hamas his plan may be the last chance to avert a broader war.

The US secretary of state appealed to Hamas to urgently accept a US-backed truce proposal, while also entering into a public spat with Israel over its future presence in the Gaza Strip.

"Time is of the essence," Blinken said after stops in key Arab mediators Qatar and Egypt as well as Israel on his ninth tour of the region aiming to halt the more than 10-month offensive.

"With every passing day, more bad things can happen to more good people who don't deserve it," he said before flying out of Doha.

"This needs to get done, and it needs to get done in the days ahead, and we will do everything possible to get it across the finish line," he said of the truce proposal.

The United States has presented ideas to bridge gaps and, through Qatar and Egypt, pressed Hamas to return to talks this week in Cairo.

But a day after Blinken said US ally Israel was on board, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was quoted by Israeli media as disagreeing on a key sticking point.

Netanyahu insisted Israel maintain control of the Philadelphi Corridor, the border between Gaza and Egypt that Israeli forces seized from Hamas, whom Israel says relies on secret tunnels to bring in weapons.

A senior US official, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive diplomacy, called Netanyahu's "maximalist statements" unhelpful for reaching a truce.

Blinken acknowledged differences and called for "maximum flexibility" from both Israel and Hamas.

Meanwhile, air strikes occurred across Gaza overnight, AFP reporters, first responders and witnesses said.

Fifty people were killed in 24 hours, the Gaza health ministry said yesterday. At least 40,223 people have been killed in the Palestinian territory in more than 10 months of offensive, it added.

The Israeli military said it struck about 30 targets throughout Gaza and that troops "eliminated dozens of militants".

Further escalating tensions, an Israeli strike in Lebanon's southern city of Sidon killed a Fatah official, a senior member of the Palestinian group and a security source said.

The killing of Khalil Makdah marked the first such attack reported on Fatah, a rival to Hamas, since the Gaza offensive broke out, and it could further complicate ceasefire talks.

Lebanon's health ministry said earlier Israeli strikes in the country's east killed one person and wounded 20, hours after four were killed in the south.

Cross-border skirmishes have taken place almost daily between Israel and Lebanon's Hezbollah, but fears of a greater crisis soared when Hamas's political leader, Ismail Haniyeh, was killed on a visit to Tehran on July 31.