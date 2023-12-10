Amini family blocked from leaving Iran

The family of Mahsa Amini have been banned from travelling to France to collect a top rights prize awarded posthumously, their lawyer said yesterday.

Amini died aged 22 on September 16, 2022, while being held by Iran's religious police for allegedly breaching the Islamic republic's strict dress code for women.

Yesterday her family's lawyer in France, Chirinne Ardakani, told AFP that Amini's parents and brother had been "prohibited from boarding the flight that was to take them to France for the presentation of the Sakharov Prize".

She said the family had been banned from leaving Iran despite having a valid visa, and their passports had been confiscated.