Alarm over fate of Gaza hospital after Israeli raid

Several patients died in Nasser hospital due to lack of oxygen

There was growing concern yesterday over a key Gaza hospital a day after a raid by the Israeli army, with the Hamas-run health ministry saying several patients had died there due to a lack of oxygen.

The ministry said the power was cut off and the generators stopped after the raid at the Nasser hospital in the southern city of Khan Yunis, and that five patients had died.

The World Health Organization (WHO) said yesterday it was trying to get access to the hospital. "There are still critically injured and sick patients that are inside the hospital," WHO spokesperson Tarik Jasarevic said.

Egypt setting up 'contingency area' in case of Rafah exodus

112 Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes in 24 hours

Death toll in enclave now 28,775

In recent days, intense fighting has raged in the vicinity of the hospital -- one of the Palestinian territory's last remaining major medical facilities that are still operational.

Israeli army spokesman Daniel Hagari on Thursday evening said there was "credible intelligence" to suggest hostages seized by Hamas members had been held at the hospital, and that bodies of some of the captives may still be inside.

But the military said later it had "not yet found any evidence of this", although forces had found "weapons, grenades and mortar bombs" at the hospital complex.

Yesterday, it said Israeli forces had taken into custody more than "20 terrorists" suspected of involvement in the October 7 attack at the hospital.

A witness who declined to be named out of fear for their safety told AFP the army had shot "at anyone who moved inside the hospital". The health ministry also raised fears over the fate of six other patients in the intensive care unit and three children.

Medical charity Doctors Without Borders described a "chaotic situation" at the hospital, with one employee unaccounted for and another detained by Israeli forces.

At least 28,775 Palestinians have been killed, including 112 in 24 hours, and 68,552 wounded in Israeli strikes on Gaza since October7, according to the health ministry in Gaza yesterday.

Meanwhile, Egypt is preparing an area at the Gaza border which could accommodate Palestinians in case an Israeli offensive into Rafah prompts an exodus across the frontier, four sources said, in what they described as a "contingency" move by Cairo, reports Reuters.

US President Joe Biden on Thursday again told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that Israel should not proceed with the Rafah operation without a plan to ensure the safety of the people sheltering there.

US secretary of state and foreign ministers from UK, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Qatar and Jordan were scheduled to join Israel at security conference in Germany's Munich later yesterday.

Western leaders are hoping a round of meetings at the security conference will put overwhelming pressure on Israel not to press ahead with a ground offensive in Rafah.