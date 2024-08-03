Airlines avoid some Mideast airspace

Cancel flights to Israel as tensions mount

Airlines are avoiding Iranian and Lebanese airspace and cancelling flights to Israel and Lebanon, as concerns grow over a possible conflict in the region after the killing of senior members of Hamas and Hezbollah this week.

Singapore Airlines yesterday appeared to no longer be using Iranian airspace for any of its routes, according to flight tracker Flightradar24. The airline did not respond to a request for comment.

Taiwan's EVA Air and China Airlines also appeared to be avoiding Iran airspace for flights to Amsterdam yesterday which previously had flown over Iran, Flightradar24 data showed.

In a bulletin, OPSGROUP, a membership-based organisation that shares flight risk information, advised traffic between Asia and Europe to avoid Iranian and Iraqi airspace, a day after sources told Reuters that top Iranian officials will meet the representatives of Iran's regional allies from Lebanon, Iraq and Yemen to discuss potential retaliation against Israel.

Many airlines, including US and European airlines, already avoid flying over Iran. Singapore Airlines' flight to London Heathrow early yesterday went north of Iran through Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan, rather than crossing through Iran as it did the day before, Flightradar24 showed.

However, a significant number of airlines were still flying over Iran yesterday, including United Arab Emirates carriers Etihad, Emirates EMIRA.UL and FlyDubai, as well as Qatar Airways and Turkish Airlines.

Over the past two days, Air India AIRID.UL, Germany's Lufthansa Group LHAG.DE, U.S. carriers United Airlines UAL.O and Delta Air DAL.N, and Italy's ITA Airways said they had suspended flights to Tel Aviv.