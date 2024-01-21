Aid workers can make little impact

Says MSF

Medical aid workers are only able to help with a tiny fraction of Gaza's humanitarian needs as conditions there deteriorate following nearly 15 weeks of war, staff from Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) said on Friday.

Shortages of medical personnel and supplies, denials of access by Israel, damage and risks from military activity all made it hugely challenging to treat injuries, provide routine care, prevent the spread of disease and tackle increasing malnutrition, they said.

"Our impact is very, very low because there are almost 2 million of people in need of health care," said Enrico Vallaperta, an intensive care nurse who returned from an MSF mission in Gaza on Thursday, reports Reuters.

"If you compare with the needs that there are, what we are doing is really a drop in the ocean," he told a press conference in Cairo.

It's "a context that no one saw before", said the war medic, according to AFP.

"If you compare to Ukraine, after a short time, women and kids were sent to safer areas. In Gaza, they can't," said Vallaperta, describing having to treat many children.

"Gaza now is a place that is destroyed. And what is not destroyed is full of people," he said.

"We use the minimum medication so that we can manage our supplies," Enrico Vallaperta said.

The doctor said he had to make the difficult decision to evacuate his team from the Al-Aqsa hospital in central Gaza, because "they bombed 150 meters away from the hospital".

Three days after they left, "a nearby building was bombed and partially collapsed on the hospital," he said, AFP adds.

Israel's offensive in Gaza has displaced about 75 percent of Gaza's 2.3 million people and triggered a major humanitarian crisis.

More than one million people are crammed into the Rafah area near the border with Egypt, where many have just plastic sheeting for shelter in the rain and cold.

Food, medicine, power and fuel have been in short supply, with deliveries of aid from outside Gaza delayed by onerous inspection regimes and complications distributing relief within the enclave.

MSF had not been able to make deliveries of aid to the north of Gaza since November, and requests to access areas throughout the strip were often denied or left unanswered by Israel, said Helen Ottens-Patterson, an MSF emergency coordinator.

"We're able to support our own activities in a very hand to mouth way, but beyond that I think the situation is catastrophic and we need unhindered humanitarian access as soon as possible, and we need a ceasefire to allow us to work properly," she said, reports Reuters.

The United Nations has also complained about Israel's "systematic" refusal to grant access to north Gaza, a problem it says became more acute this month.