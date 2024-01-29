Aid operation in Gaza ‘collapsing’

UNRWA warns, condemns aid halt as ‘famine looms’ in the enclave

The head of the main UN aid agency in the Gaza Strip warned late Saturday that its work is collapsing after nine countries decided to cut funding over allegations that several agency employees had participated in the deadly Hamas attack against Israel four months ago.

Philippe Lazzarini, head of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, said he was shocked such decisions were taken as "famine looms" in the ongoing Israeli offensive in the enclave. "Palestinians in Gaza did not need this additional collective punishment," he wrote on X. "This stains all of us."

His warning came a day after he announced he had fired and was investigating several agency employees over allegations that they participated in the October 7 attack on Israel that sparked the offensive. The United States, which said 12 agency employees were under investigation, immediately said it is suspending funding, followed by several other countries, including Britain, Italy and Finland.

The agency, with its 13,000 employees in Gaza, is the main organisation aiding Gaza's population amid the humanitarian disaster, reports Al Jazeera online.

More than two million of the besieged enclave's 2.3 million people depend on the UNRWA for "sheer survival", including food and shelter, Lazzarini said, warning this lifeline can "collapse any time now".

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres also joined Lazzarini's call yesterday, pleading for donor states to continue supporting the UN agency that runs aid operations in Gaza. "The dire needs of the desperate populations they serve must be met."

Nine out of 12 UNRWA staff members accused of involvement in the attack inside Israel have been terminated, according to the UN chief. One was confirmed dead and the identities of the other two were being clarified, he said.

"The Secretariat is ready to cooperate with a competent authority able to prosecute the individuals in line with the Secretariat's normal procedures for such cooperation."

Palestinians fleeing Khan Younis, due to the Israeli ground operation, move towards Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip yesterday. Medical facilities are at risk of collapse in Khan Younis, the Gaza Health Ministry warned, as fighting raged across the Palestinian enclave.

The UN on Friday said it was investigating several agency employees over the allegations. But Israel has continued to attack the UN agency, with Foreign Minister Israel Katz calling for Lazzarini's resignation on Saturday.

Top Palestinian officials and Hamas have criticised the decision which they said "entails great political and humanitarian relief risks".

"At this particular time and in light of the continuing aggression against the Palestinian people, we need the maximum support for this international organization and not stopping support and assistance to it," Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) Secretary-General Hussein al-Sheikh wrote on X, urging the countries to "immediately reverse their decision".

The humanitarian situation is dire in Gaza, after Israeli attacks destroyed vast swaths of the Palestinian enclave and displaced nearly 85 percent of the territory's people.